'We disagreed on things': A look back at Trump-Tillerson friction

US President Donald Trump has fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson via Twitter, citing differences over key foreign policy issues.

    The US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he dismissed Rex Tillerson as secretary of state at least in part over policy differences.

    The two had disagreed over critical foreign policy issues, including the Iran nuclear deal.

    Tillerson has repeatedly had to deny falling out with the president - including that he called him a "moron". He is urging a smooth transition - after his dismissal by Trump, via Twitter.

    The outgoing secretary of state will be replaced by CIA director, Mike Pompeo.

    Al Jazeera's Rosiland Jordan looks back at the friction between Tillerson and Trump.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

    Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

    In the rundown Pedion Areos Park, older men walk slowly by young asylum seekers before agreeing on a price for sex.

    China wants 'beautiful reunification' with Taiwan

    China wants 'beautiful reunification' with Taiwan

    China has 'resolute will' to prevent Taiwan's independence.

    Shock: The First Crusade and the Conquest of Jerusalem

    Shock: The First Crusade and the Conquest of Jerusalem

    Background to the holy wars and the First Crusade's conquest of Jerusalem, a holy city for Jews, Christians and Muslims.