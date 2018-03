Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on a five-day trip to four countries in West Africa.

Turkey has invested heavily in the African continent.

Its interests in Africa rival the ones of former colonial powers like France and the UK, as well as China.

One of the countries Erdogan is visiting is Senegal, where Turkey has a huge influence.

Al Jazeera's Nicolas Haque reports from Senegal's capital, Dakar.