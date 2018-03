Southern Tunisia is the final resting place for some of the more than 3,000 people who drowned in the Mediterranean sea last year.

Migrants and refugees died on people-smuggling boats as they tried to start a new life in Europe.

Chamseddine Marzoug, a Tunisian Red Crescent volunteer, is giving some the dignity in death he says they were never afforded in life.

Al Jazeera's Mohammed Jamjoom reports from Zarzis, Tunisia.