Texas bomb suspect left behind video 'confession'

Police say Austin bombing suspect's mobile phone had a 25-minute video recording in which he described how he built each explosive device.

    Police say they have found concrete evidence a 23-year-old was behind a bombing spree in the US state of Texas, by revealing that the bomber's mobile phone had a 25-minute recorded confession detailing each of the six explosives he made, leaving them confident none are still waiting to detonate.

    The suspect, Mark Anthony Conditt, steered his car into a ditch and blew himself up on Wednesday.

    No motive has been identified at this point, according to Austin police.

    Al Jazeera's John Hendren reports from the Conditt's hometown of Pflugerville.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    Ninety-nine years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.

    Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

    Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

    In the rundown Pedion Areos Park, older men walk slowly by young asylum seekers before agreeing on a price for sex.

    Profile: Osama bin Laden

    Profile: Osama bin Laden

    The story of a most-wanted fugitive and billionaire.