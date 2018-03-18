Syrian opposition: UN 'responsible' for silence over Ghouta

The main rebel group in Syria's Eastern Ghouta enclave says it is negotiating a possible ceasefire through the United Nations. The rebel group - Failaq al-Rahman - says it is in discussions about getting aid to civilians and evacuating people with urgent medical issues.

The UN says more than 20,000 people have fled the fighting in Eastern Ghouta.

But the Syrian government and its allies are continuing to attack three rebel-held pockets of the enclave, which was, until recently, home to nearly 400,000 people.

Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid has more.