Syrian opposition: UN 'responsible' for silence over Ghouta

The rebel group - Failaq al-Rahman - says it is in discussions about getting aid to civilians and evacuating people with urgent medical issues.

    The main rebel group in Syria's Eastern Ghouta enclave says it is negotiating a possible ceasefire through the United Nations. The rebel group - Failaq al-Rahman - says it is in discussions about getting aid to civilians and evacuating people with urgent medical issues.

    The UN says more than 20,000 people have fled the fighting in Eastern Ghouta.

    But the Syrian government and its allies are continuing to attack three rebel-held pockets of the enclave, which was, until recently, home to nearly 400,000 people.

    Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid has more.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    Ninety-nine years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.

    Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

    Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

    In the rundown Pedion Areos Park, older men walk slowly by young asylum seekers before agreeing on a price for sex.

    Profile: Osama bin Laden

    Profile: Osama bin Laden

    The story of a most-wanted fugitive and billionaire.