Syria war: Seven years on with no end in sight

Despite many rounds of peace talks, violence rages across Syria with death toll nearing half a million.

    The Syrian civil war has entered its eighth year with more than 465,000 Syrians killed in the fighting and half of the country's pre-war population displaced from their homes.

    On March 15, 2011, peaceful protests erupted in Syria following successful Arab Spring uprisings in Tunisia and Egypt that toppled authoritarian presidents.

    The peaceful protests descended into a civil war after the government of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad killed hundreds of demonstrators and imprisoned and tortured many more.

    Seven years and many rounds of peace talks later, the violence rages across Syria, which has become a geostrategic battleground.

    {articleGUID}
     

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    When Muslims ruled the civilised world

    When Muslims ruled the civilised world

    Beyond the paradox of celebrating a bygone Islamic civilization at the height of Islamophobia in the United States.

    Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

    Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

    In the rundown Pedion Areos Park, older men walk slowly by young asylum seekers before agreeing on a price for sex.

    Syria's civil war explained from the beginning

    Syria's war explained from the beginning