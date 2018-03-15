Syria war: Seven years on with no end in sight

The Syrian civil war has entered its eighth year with more than 465,000 Syrians killed in the fighting and half of the country's pre-war population displaced from their homes.

On March 15, 2011, peaceful protests erupted in Syria following successful Arab Spring uprisings in Tunisia and Egypt that toppled authoritarian presidents.

The peaceful protests descended into a civil war after the government of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad killed hundreds of demonstrators and imprisoned and tortured many more.

Seven years and many rounds of peace talks later, the violence rages across Syria, which has become a geostrategic battleground.