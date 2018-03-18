Suspect killed after knife attack in Old City of Jerusalem

One person has been killed after a knife attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday.

The victim of the stabbing, an Israeli security guard, was seriously wounded and the attacker shot dead, Israeli media reported. The assault took place near the entrance of the Al-Aqsa compound in the Muslim quarter of the Old City.

First responders treated the victim, who was later taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A news report on Channel 10 television said Turkish identity papers were found on the body of the alleged assailant.

The knife assault comes two days after a car-ramming attack in the occupied West Bank in which two Israeli soldiers were killed.

The suspected driver of the car was reportedly captured by Israeli security forces and lightly wounded after he fled the scene.

On Saturday, the Israeli army raided the Palestinian village of Bartaa, arresting the brother of the suspect of Friday's attack.

Israeli forces also suspended work permits of at least 100 members of the man's family in retaliation for the attack that also wounded two people, local media reported.

Confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli occupation forces took place in several places across the West Bank over the weekend.

Demonstrations were held to commemorate 100 "days of rage" since US President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and announcement of the move of its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The Palestinian leadership maintains that East Jerusalem must become the capital of a future Palestinian state in any future peace agreement with Israel, while Israel considers the whole of Jerusalem to be part of its territory.

The rallies saw at least three Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers suffer injuries.

At least 27 Palestinians have been killed since Trump's decision three months ago, most were shot and killed during clashes with Israeli forces.