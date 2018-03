Children in Kenya's largest slum are on a mission to change their neighbourhoods through a local arts project called 'Superheroes of Kibera'.

The art workshops help children create their local superheroes to deal with issues that affect them in the slum.

Many children who live in slum areas have few opportunities to make it out, but these 'superheroes of Kibera' say they are determined to succeed.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi reports from Nairobi, Kenya.