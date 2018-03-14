Stephen Hawking: A man who changed our understanding of universe

Stephen Hawking's life transcended the scientific circles in which he was considered an expert, and his death, too, is being mourned by the public at large.

    Tributes have been pouring in from around the world for one of the world's greatest scientists, Stephen Hawking, who has died at the age of 76. Although he was well-respected in scientific circles early on, the physicist gained global acclaim in 1988 for his book, A Brief History of Time, and garnered such cultural influence that he was given guest-starring roles in Star Trek and The Simpsons.

    Al Jazeera's Nadim Baba looks back at the life of the man who many consider changed our understanding of the universe.

