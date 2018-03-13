South Sudan refugees return to devastated town

Some of the hundreds of thousands of refugees who escaped fierce fighting in the town of Pagak, a former rebel stronghold, to Ethiopia have returned to their homes, after the government recaptured the land.

    South Sudan's civil war, which began in 2013 between the government and armed opposition groups, has reportedly claimed the lives of up to 300,000 people and displaced about four million others – one-third of the country's population.

    Government officials are urging all the refugees to return to the town, but many say life is not the same there.

    Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan reports from the border town of Pagak.

