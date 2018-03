Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has accused Iran of being a destabilising force in the region in an interview with US television in the run-up to his visit to the United States.

He said the country has been hosting and supporting al-Qaeda leaders, including Osama Bin Laden's son.

Iran has called Bin Salman delusional and naive following his comments in the interview.

Al Jazeera's Zein Basravi reports from Tehran