Saudi crown prince boasted Jared Kushner was 'in his pocket'

Reports by Intercept come weeks after President Trump's son-in-law and special advisor had security clearance revoked.

    Kushner had his security clearance for accessing classified information downgraded [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]
    Kushner had his security clearance for accessing classified information downgraded [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

    Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman boasted US President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner was "in his pocket", according to a report in The Intercept.

    Citing three sources close to the Saudi and Emirati royal families, the news outlet said Kushner provided the heir to the Saudi throne details about Saudi princes who were not loyal to him.

    According to a separate source, Mohammed bin Salman is said to have told the Abu Dhabi crown prince, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, that Kushner was "in his pocket". 
    Saudi crown prince meets Trump at the White House

    Kushner's lawyers have rejected the report as "false and ridiculous", adding that the allegations did not "merit response".

    Dozens of Saudi princes, businessmen, and other senior officials were placed under arrest at the Ritz Carlton in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in November, ostensibly over accusations of corruption.

    Some were later released but only after paying huge sums back to the Saudi state.

    The Intercept report comes just weeks after Kushner had his White House security clearance to access highly classified US intelligence revoked.

    According to the Washington Post, officials from United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, Israel and Mexico, had "privately discussed ways they can manipulate Jared Kushner".

    Kushner and the Saudi prince are said to have struck up a close relationship since Trump's inauguration and the two are believed to have talked into the early hours during a visit by Kushner to Saudi Arabia in October.

    The 37-year-old has reported earned the ire of others in the Trump administration, including the White House chief of staff, John Kelly.

    Kelly is reportedly looking at ways of pushing Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump from their roles at the White House.

    Mohammed bin Salman is currently on a two-week state visit to the US.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    Ninety-nine years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.

    Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

    Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

    In the rundown Pedion Areos Park, older men walk slowly by young asylum seekers before agreeing on a price for sex.

    Profile: Osama bin Laden

    Profile: Osama bin Laden

    The story of a most-wanted fugitive and billionaire.