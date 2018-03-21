Saddam's party: What's left today

In March 2003, the US invaded oil-rich Iraq to topple the government of Saddam Hussein on the pretext of links to al-Qaeda and possession of weapons of mass destruction.

After the invasion the country descended into chaos and conflict as rival groups, foreign powers and political parties fight for power.

Amid all this, here is what has become of Saddam's family and former ruling party members:

Saddam's family

Sons killed: Saddam's two sons, Uday and Qusay were killed by US troops in 2003.

Saddam Hussein himself was captured and executed in 2006.

Refugee wife: As with some of Saddam's aides and relatives, his wife Sajida Talfah fled the country to seek refuge abroad.

Most wanted: Saddam Hussein's daughter, Raghad was listed in the Iraqi government's placed most wanted list together with 59 other individuals.

Party members

Executed: Most top government officials were either arrested or killed by US troops including vice president Taha Yassin Ramadan and presidential adviser Ali Hassan al-Majid both executed by hanging.

Prison: Other former Iraqi officials are still in prison, including former defence minister Sultan Hashim al-Tai .

Others died in prison as Vice President Taha Muhie-eldin Marouf, Prime Minister Mohammed Hamza al-Zubeidi, Deputy Prime Minister Tariq Aziz and Deputy Premier Hikmat Mizbah al-Azzawi.

Other former officials were released by US military, including party members and biologist Huda Saleh Mahdi.

