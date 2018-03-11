Ramaphosa warns against land invasions

South Africa's Ramaphosa warns against land invasion

    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks in parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, February 20, 2018 [Sumaya Hisham/Reuters]
    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks in parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, February 20, 2018 [Sumaya Hisham/Reuters]

    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that land grabs would not be tolerated as the ruling African National Congress (ANC) moves to change the Constitution to expropriate property without compensation.

    Land remains an emotive issue in South Africa and most of it remains in white hands over two decades after apartheid's demise, despite government programmes aimed at redistribution to narrow glaring racial disparities in ownership.

    Clashes over land 

    Earlier this week, takeovers of vacant land in a suburb between Johannesburg and Pretoria provoked clashes with police.

    Speaking to the media in televised remarks near Pretoria after spending the day on a voter registration drive, Ramaphosa was asked about land invasions and the subsequent clashes with police.

    "We should not tolerate disorder and lawlessness of that type. Nobody has any right to invade land, to violate other people's rights," Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

    "All those who want to invade land they will get to know that we will not allow that."

    Markets spooked

    Gauteng Premier David Makhura said those who invade lands were not local homeless or landless people; and that the invasions appeared to be "organised".

    The ANC's proposal to change the Constitution to allow the government to expropriate land without payment has spooked markets and evoked the takeovers of white-owned farms in neighbouring Zimbabwe.

    But Ramaphosa has been at pains to say such a policy in South Africa would be done lawfully and in a manner that did not threaten the economy or food security.

    Ramaphosa replaced Jacob Zuma last month as president after Zuma, whose administration was marred by scandal and missteps, was forced from office by the ANC.

    Earlier on Sunday, local media quoted Ramaphosa as telling a church service that: "We are now in healing mode. God is addressing our problems, he is addressing our challenges."

    Can South Africa stop cycles of corruption?

    UpFront

    Can South Africa stop cycles of corruption?

    SOURCE: Reuters news agency

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Shock: The First Crusade and the Conquest of Jerusalem

    Shock: The First Crusade and the Conquest of Jerusalem

    Background to the holy wars and the First Crusade's conquest of Jerusalem, a holy city for Jews, Christians and Muslims.

    Philippines' generation of sex tourism children

    Philippines' generation of sex tourism children

    As sex tourists depart Balibago, they leave behind a growing number of children conceived in illicit exchanges.

    Syrian ex-prisoners recall rape, 417 girls still held

    Syrian ex-prisoners recall rape, 417 girls still held

    'We should not forget and get them out.'