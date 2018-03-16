Protests in Brazil after councilwoman Franco was shot dead

Tens of thousands of Brazilians have protested across the country to mourn the apparent assassination of a well-known police critic.

Marielle Franco, a councilwoman from Rio de Janeiro, was shot along with her driver on Wednesday night.

The 38-year councillor had become a voice for gay and black rights, as well as fighting against police violence in poor areas of the city.

Brazil's president was quick to speak out to condemn the killing, even though the two had disagreed over his recent plans to put the army in charge of security in Rio de Janiero.

Al Jazeera's Hannah Hoexter reports.