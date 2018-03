The Afghan Taliban is yet to respond to the government's offer of unconditional peace talks to end 16 years of war.

On Wednesday, President Ashraf Ghani suggested the Taliban could be recognised as a legitimate political party.

Both sides are engaged in a war of propaganda to win of hearts and minds of the people.

But many Afghans are wary of the messages both the government and the armed group are sending about the conflict.

Al Jazeera's Tony Birtley reports from Kabul, Afghanistan.