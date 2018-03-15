Ports war: Somalia bans Dubai ports operator

MPs in Somalia have voted to declare a contract with the United Arab Emirates null and void – endangering plans to develop a port in the Horn of Africa.

    Dubai-based shipping giant DP World wants to enlarge the port of Berberra in the breakaway state of Somaliland.

    Somalia's parliament has voted to ban the Emiratis.

    The president of Somaliland has argued the state has a right to enter into such agreements.

    The representatives of Somalia's six federal states in the Senate can not agree on what to do next.

    Al Jazeera's Mohammed Adow reports from Mogadishu.

