More than 50,000 demonstrators in Poland have rallied against plans to restrict abortions.

The country already has some of the harshest abortion laws in Europe.

The current law allows women to have an abortion if there's a risk to their life or their health; if their pregnancy is a result of rape or incest; or if there's irreversible damage to the foetus.

The new law would ban all abortions in cases of foetal abnormality.

Al Jazeera's Emma Hayward reports.