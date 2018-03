The Eighth World Water Forum has wrapped up in Brazil's capital Brasilia, where more than three million people face water shortages.

It was a city carved from the savannah in the 1950s when some of the vegetation that protected water sources in this hot and arid region was destroyed.

Brasilia is now showing the world a solution, planting millions of seeds from the very plants they tore up to build the city.

Al Jazeera's Daniel Schweimler reports from Brazil.