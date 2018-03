Easter celebrations this year are taking on a special significance for families caught up in President Rodrigo Duterte's crackdown on illegal drugs.

Fifteen family members gather in a solemn ceremony. They are widows and orphans of the so-called "drug war".

They come from the poorest sector of society and they say their faith has become their refuge at a time of great uncertainty.

Al Jazeera's Jamela Alindogan reports from Manila.