Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski is facing impeachment for a second time, for his ties to a Brazilian construction giant.

Kuczynski narrowly survived the first bid to remove him from office in December.

Now an impeachment debate will take place on Thursday.

The motion needs 87 votes to pass in the opposition-dominated congress, the same number that backed the renewed moves to overthrow him.

Al Jazeera's Mariana Sanchez reports from Lima, Peru.