Mexico elections: Why are they important?

The official campaign season for the Mexican presidency kicks off on Friday, with four candidates vying to win the position.

For the next 90 days, presidential candidates Margarita Zavala, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Ricardo Anaya, and Jose Antonio Meade will do their best to win the hearts and minds of approximately 88 million registered Mexicans.

Here is what we know so far:

1) When are the Mexican elections taking place?

The Mexican elections are scheduled to take place on July 1, 2018.

Voters will elect a new president to serve a six-year term, 500 members of the Chamber of Deputies and 128 members of the Senate.

2) Who are the candidates?

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador: He is the candidate for the coalition Juntos Haremos Historia (Together we will make history) and he is representing the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA).

He chose Ciudad Juarez as the site to begin the start to his third campaign for presidency. He ran and by a close margin lost Mexico's last two presidential elections in 2006 and 2012.

If elected, he promised to review oil contracts with other countries, and has also expressed doubts over the future of NAFTA.

This year opinion polls show Lopez Obrador with a large lead. Many describe him as a left-winger and a populist that could affect the country's economy, but many others believe he represents a real alternative.

According to some opinion polls Anaya is standing in the second place. He describes himself as a modern alternative to the unpopular ruling party, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and to Lopez Obrador's leadership.

and to Lopez Obrador's leadership. "Mexico is going to change," Anaya told the crowd of cheering young people. "This corrupt government has its days numbered."

is the candidate for the coalition Todos por Mexico (Everyone with Mexico) and he is representing the PRI, that is currently in power, according to his website, he has chosen the city of Merida as the starting point for his campaign. The PRI is facing a loss of credibility, with current president Enrique Pena Nieto's aproval rating at 17 percent, since January.

The campaign of PRI candidate Jose Antonio Meade admits political parties are mistrusted but says he is in the right place to capture the mood, and according to opinion polls he is currently in the third place.

Margarita Zavala is the only candidate registered as an independent candidate.

Zavala is the wife of former Mexican president Felipe Calderon, a man who ran and won against Lopez Obrador in 2006.

Zavala split with Calderon's party, PAN, and decided to run on her own. This is the first time an independent candidate will appear on the presidential ballot.

Her campaign began just after midnight on Thursday, March 29 at the Angel de la Independencia in Mexico city.

3) Why are these elections important?

These have been described as "the biggest election in Mexican history" according to the National Electoral Institute (INE) due to the number of public charges in dispute. In the same day. 30 out of 32 states will also hold local elections.

This election will redefine the role of the government in areas such as economic development, trade, security and energy.