LRC: Israel demolished 5,000 homes in Jerusalem

A new Palestinian report reveals that Israel demolished five thousand homes in Jerusalem since 1967 as well as the demolition of neighbourhoods in the eastern part of the city.

The report issued by the Land Research Center (LRC) also noted that the 380,000 Jerusalemite Palestinians need 2,000 new housing units annually, and that half of them today live in unlicensed homes.

Permits

According to the report, Jerusalem's municipality has put in place a series of procedures that would make Palestinian construction in Jerusalem impossible.

According to UN data, Israel approved only 1.5 percent of all requests for building permits submitted by Palestinians between 2010 and 2014.

According to the LRC report, only 12% of Palestinian land in Jerusalem can be used for urban development, of which only 7% can be used for residential housing.

As of 2017, more than 20,000 housing units have been built without permits in East Jerusalem.

The cost of a permit is estimated at $30,000 per home.

Displacement