Kachin refugee: 'Myanmar army keeps attacking us'

Since late last year, the world's attention has been brought to the plight of 700,000 Muslim Rohingya, who have fled violence in Myanmar.

But elsewhere in the country, Kachin State, another 100,000 people have also been displaced by years of fighting between the Christian Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and government troops.

Now, as civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi prepares for talks with other rebel groups, the KIA is refusing to engage.

It leaves little hope for those in camps who want to return home.

