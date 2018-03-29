Kachin refugee: 'Myanmar army keeps attacking us'

Civil war has pushed people to remote, mountainous regions on the edge of the country, where it is estimated there are around 100,000 living in camps along the border with China.

by

    Since late last year, the world's attention has been brought to the plight of 700,000 Muslim Rohingya, who have fled violence in Myanmar.

    But elsewhere in the country, Kachin State, another 100,000 people have also been displaced by years of fighting between the Christian Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and government troops.

    Now, as civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi prepares for talks with other rebel groups, the KIA is refusing to engage.

    It leaves little hope for those in camps who want to return home.

    Al Jazeera's Wayne Hay reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    Ninety-nine years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.

    Easter 2018: When and why it's celebrated, with eggs

    Why do we have Easter eggs?

    Holy Week in Christianity starting on March 25 includes Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday.

    Profile: Osama bin Laden

    Profile: Osama bin Laden

    The story of a most-wanted fugitive and billionaire.