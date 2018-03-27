New York probes Kushner Companies' false filings

Real estate company owned by family of Trump's son-in-law routinely filed false documents with New York City claiming it had no rent-regulated tenants in its buildings, according to AP.

    The real estate company owned by the family of US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is under investigation for falsifying documents with the New York Buildings Department.

    A local tenants' rights group says Kushner Companies regularly lied about the number of its tenants in rent-controlled apartments, in an attempt to evade procedures meant to protect low-income housing.

    The Associated Press reports the false documents were filed while Jared Kushner was running the company, and before he joined the Trump White House.

    Al Jazeera's Kristen Saloomey reports from New York.

