One of India's busiest cities could soon run out of water.

Bangalore is a hub of high technology, but urban growth, neglect and unpredictable rainfall are combining to make the city dry.

The city's population has doubled over the last 15 years to more than 10 million, as young IT workers arrive to take up hi-tech jobs.

But about half of them have to rely on tankers for their water supply.

Al Jazeera's Katia Lopez-Hodoyan reports.