Saturday marks the fifth day of a Russian-led partial ceasefire in Eastern Ghouta.

It has once again failed to produce aid deliveries or evacuations of the critically ill.

More than 100 people have now been killed in the rebel enclave since the UN voted for a ceasefire one week ago.

The UN's humanitarian commissioner says Syrian government air raids on the rebel enclave probably constitute war crimes.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut, Lebanon.