Houthis: Snipers kill at least six Saudi soldiers daily

A Houthi military spokesman told Al Jazeera that their snipers kill between six to eight Saudi soldiers and mercenaries every day, in addition to the destruction of at least three Saudi military vehicles daily. Houthi losses have also been great.

    Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, will be visiting Washington next week to discuss defence cooperation. The kingdom is currently the biggest importer of US arms and is expanding its military procurement.

    His trip comes as the Saudi-led coalition campaign against Houthi fighters in Yemen enters its third year.

    A Houthi military spokesman told Al Jazeera that their snipers kill between six to eight Saudi soldiers and mercenaries every day, in addition to the destruction of at least three Saudi military vehicles daily. Houthi losses have also been great.

     

    Al Jazeera's Hannah Hoexter reports on the battleground on the Saudi-Yemeni border.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    When Muslims ruled the civilised world

    When Muslims ruled the civilised world

    Beyond the paradox of celebrating a bygone Islamic civilization at the height of Islamophobia in the United States.

    Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

    Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

    In the rundown Pedion Areos Park, older men walk slowly by young asylum seekers before agreeing on a price for sex.

    Syria's civil war explained from the beginning

    Syria's war explained from the beginning