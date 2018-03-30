A historic deal in the making between China and the Vatican

Leading up to Easter in China, there are signs of growing ties between the Vatican and the communist government.

    Millions of Catholics around the world are celebrating the Holy Week leading up to Easter.

    In China, home to 10 million Catholics, there are signs of growing ties between the Vatican and the communist government.

    The two sides severed ties in 1951 following the communist revolution.

    But now they are reportedly close to a historic deal that could give the Vatican more influence over China's approved Catholic Church which does not recognise the Pope.

    Al Jazeera's Adrian Brown reports from Beijing, China.

