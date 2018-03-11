The US state of Florida has passed modest gun restrictions after the Parkland high school shooting that left 17 people dead last month. The bill increases the minimum age to buy a firearm to 21, from 18, imposes a three-day waiting period before a buyer can get a gun, bans the sale of bump stocks - devices that enable semiautomatic rifles to operate like fully automatic ones, and allows the arming of some school employees.

Meanwhile, in Washington, there appears to be little appetite for new gun laws.

Al Jazeera's John Hendren reports on the "gun show loopholes" from Dale City, Virginia.