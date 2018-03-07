Gary Cohn quits White House, Trump: 'No chaos'

President Donald Trump's top economic adviser has resigned after clashing with the president over planned tariffs on steel and aluminium.

Gary Cohn's departure is the latest in a long string of departures. Cohn is expected to leave in a matter of weeks, the White House has confirmed on Tuesday.

Cohn, a free trade proponent and Goldman Sachs veteran, had been counselling the president against his proposal to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel and 10 percent tariff on aluminium imports.

Cohn was critical of Trump's singular, major legislative victory, playing a central role in the development of the Republican tax overhaul.

Trump's tariff plan has raised widespread concern about sparking trade wars with the US' trading partners, including from Cohn and the president's allies on Capitol Hill.

Trump response

Following the critics' narrative that the White House is in continued chaos, Trump denied the criticism as "fake news", saying on Twitter that "people will always come & go.

"I want strong dialogue before making a final decision. I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!" he said.

Voicing gratitude

After Cohn's departure was made public, Trump struck a thankful tone, saying he "did a superb job".

"Gary has been my chief economic advisor and did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again. He is a rare talent, and I thank him for his dedicated service to the American people," Trump said in a statement.

Cohn voiced his gratitude to the president in a statement issued by the White House.

"It has been an honor to serve my country and enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular the passage of historic tax reform. I am grateful to the President for giving me this opportunity and wish him and the Administration great success in the future," Cohn said.