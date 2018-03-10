Gargash: Relations with Turkey not at their 'best'

    UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash attends a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Foreign Ministers of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 13, 2016 [Faisal Al Nasser/Reuters]
    UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash attends a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Foreign Ministers of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 13, 2016 [Faisal Al Nasser/Reuters]

    A senior United Arab Emirates (UAE) official has said Turkey’s policy towards neighbouring Arab states was not reasonable.

    Relations between the two countries have been strained by Ankara’s support for Qatar after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a blockade on Doha last year. 

    "It is no secret that Arab-Turkish relations aren't in their best state, and in order to return to balance, Ankara has to respect Arab sovereignty and deal with its neighbours with wisdom and rationality," UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash tweeted.

    Insult tweet

    The souring of relations became apparent in December 2017, after Turkey summoned a United Arab Emirates diplomat over a recent social media post insulting an Ottoman-era governor that was shared by the UAE's foreign minister.

    Turkey shared its concern over the post retweeted by Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan with the UAE ambassador Hawla Ali al-Shamsi.

    The tweet was aimed at Fahreddin Pasha, the Ottoman governor of Medina, now in Saudi Arabia, from 1916-1919.

    The tweet accused Turkish troops of looting the holy city of Medina a century ago.

    Is Turkey undergoing a shift in foreign policy?

    Inside Story

    Is Turkey undergoing a shift in foreign policy?

    SOURCE: Reuters news agency

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Shock: The First Crusade and the Conquest of Jerusalem

    Shock: The First Crusade and the Conquest of Jerusalem

    Background to the holy wars and the First Crusade's conquest of Jerusalem, a holy city for Jews, Christians and Muslims.

    Philippines' generation of sex tourism children

    Philippines' generation of sex tourism children

    As sex tourists depart Balibago, they leave behind a growing number of children conceived in illicit exchanges.

    Circassian beauties and the ugly face of race

    Circassian beauties and the ugly face of race

    The curious case of Rachel Dolezal and the Circassian ladies of yore show just how meaningless the notion of race is.