Described as one of the most popular Spanish-language writers, and hailed as the best-known practitioner of magical realism, Gabriel Garcia Marquez would have been 91 on March 6.

In addition to his work as a novelist, Marquez was also a poet, short-story writer, screen writer and journalist. Gabo, as he was also known, in 1982 became the first Colombian and only the fourth Latin American author to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

But in his lifetime things were not always easy. At the age of 85 he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease, after fighting a long battle against lymphatic cancer which he contracted in 1999.

This is his story:

History and reality

Marquez was born in the town of Aracataca in 1927, and grew up with his maternal grandparents. Tranquilina Iguaran and Colonel Nicolas Ricardo Marquez, until leaving for school in the capital, Bogota.

His grandfather was a colonel who killed a man in a duel and had three legitimate children.

Marquez would remember his grandfather telling: "you can't imagine how much a dead man weighs", a lesson that the writer would later integrate into his novels.

The Colonel, whom Garcia Marquez described as his "umbilical cord with history and reality", was also an excellent storyteller.

Always a journalist

Marquez studied law but never received a degree. He instead chose the path of journalism in El Espectador.

The late 1940s and early '50s in Colombia were a period of civil unrest. This period left as many as 300,000 people lead. This time in history would become the background for several of his novels.

The political unrest sent Garcia Marquez back to the coast, to the town of Cartagena de Indias, where he continued writing.

He wanted to stay close to the real world, a journalist who wrote fiction. Leaf Storm, his first novella, was written in 1955, when he was only 27 years old.

"I'm a journalist. I've always been a journalist,'' he told the Associated Press news agency. "My books couldn't have been written if I weren't a journalist because all the material was taken from reality.''

Influences

Marquez read intensely, he is known to have read Hemingway, Faulkner, Twain and Melville; the Europeans Dickens, Tolstoy, Proust, Kafka and Virginia Woolf.

"I cannot imagine how anyone could even think of writing a novel without having at least a vague of idea of the 10,000 years of literature that have gone before," Garcia said.

But he was not completely impressed by Western Europe as many other Latin American writers, he often expressed the belief of Europeans patronising Latin America.

Europeans, he said in his Nobel address, "insist on measuring us with the yardstick that they use for themselves, forgetting that the ravages of life are not the same for all, and that the quest for our own identity is just as arduous and bloody for us as it was for them".

Journalism and fiction

Marquez started alternating between journalism and fiction in the late 1950s.

In 1961, he moved to Mexico City where he would live on and off for the rest of his life.

After four years of not writing fiction, the author began "One Hundred Years of Solitude", which was inspired while he was driving in Mexico to Acapulco.

Returning home, he started a journey of 18 months, he kept writing non-stop, his wife Mercedes looked after the household.

After publication in 1967, One Hundred Years of Solitude was sold out within days.

The author penned over 25 books, transporting readers into a world of magical realism, which uses magical elements and events in otherwise ordinary situations.

Left wing causes

He used his name, time and money to left-wing causes.

He was a defender of the Sandinistas, and for more than three decades the US denied him a visa to travel. They believed he was a member of the Colombian Communist Party, and also this was a consequence of his friendship with Fidel Castro.

His shorter pieces dealt with subjects including Venezuela's Hugo Chavez, while the book "News of a Kidnapping" portrayed how cocaine traffickers led by Pablo Escobar in his native Colombia.