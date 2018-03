The French policeman killed in last Friday's attack on a supermarket in southern France has been honoured in a ceremony, led by President Emmanual Macron. Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame swapped places with a hostage during the supermarket attack in Trebes, saving her life, but losing his own. He has been posthumously awarded France's highest award for bravery.

Al Jazeera's Natacha Butler reports from Paris.