France honours 'hero' officer who took place of hostage

Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame died of his injuries a day after being shot and stabbed during a supermarket siege where he traded places with one of the captives.

by

    Tributes are pouring in for a French police officer who died saving the lives of hostages in a supermarket siege in southern France on Friday.

    Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, 44, who willingly took the place of a hostage during a standoff with a gunman, died of injuries suffered in the incident early Saturday.

    The gunman, identified by prosecutors as Redouane Lakdim, who went on a shooting spree and took several people hostage, was killed and a second suspect has been arrested.

    Al Jazeera's Natacha Butler reports from Carcassonne, France.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    Ninety-nine years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.

    Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

    Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

    In the rundown Pedion Areos Park, older men walk slowly by young asylum seekers before agreeing on a price for sex.

    Profile: Osama bin Laden

    Profile: Osama bin Laden

    The story of a most-wanted fugitive and billionaire.