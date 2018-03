Students from the Florida high school shooting where 17 people were shot dead have returned to classes for the first time since the attack.

The principal has called it a day of healing.

It's been two weeks since the shooter Nikolas Cruz walked into the school in Parkland with an assault rifle and opened fire and the student survivors have become a force for change in the gun control debate in the US.

Al Jazeera's Andy Gallacher reports from Parkland.