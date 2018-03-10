Former FARC rebels make debuts in Colombian elections

Colombians get set to go to the polls on Sunday for legislative elections in advance of a presidential vote in May.

For the first time ever, former FARC rebel fighters are running for Congress.

FARC fought the Colombian government for more than over 50 years before signing a peace deal with the government in 2016.

They gave up their weapons and turned into a political party, but their arrival in politics has proven far from simple.

Al Jazeera's as Alessandro Rampietti reports from Tierralta, Colombia.