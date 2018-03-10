Former FARC rebels make debuts in Colombian elections

After more than 50 years of fighting, former FARC rebels are running for office, but are facing violence and intimidation and are struggling to reach outside their traditional base.

by

    Colombians get set to go to the polls on Sunday for legislative elections in advance of a presidential vote in May.

    For the first time ever, former FARC rebel fighters are running for Congress.

    FARC fought the Colombian government for more than over 50 years before signing a peace deal with the government in 2016.

    They gave up their weapons and turned into a political party, but their arrival in politics has proven far from simple.

    Al Jazeera's as Alessandro Rampietti reports from Tierralta, Colombia.

