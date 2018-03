The Iraqi city of Fallujah has a decades-long legacy of conflict. It was a major battlefield during the US invasion 15 years ago, and in more recent years, has experienced the trauma of ISIL rule.

The armed group was pushed out of Fallujah two years ago, but people are still dealing with the psychological scars.

Locals are trying to turn the page with a new campaign to commemorate the dead and move on from the past.

Al Jazeera's Imran Khan reports from Baghdad.