UN fails to condemn Israel's use force on unarmed Palestinians

At Kuwait's request, the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting late on Friday, to issue a statement condemning Israel's use of force against Palestinians protesting in Gaza.

The US blocked it several times, and the council failed to agree on a joint statement.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an "independent and transparent investigation" and reaffirmed "the readiness" of the world body to revitalise peace efforts.

However, Mansour al-Otaibi, Kuwait's ambassador to the UN, issued a statement criticising the Security Council's for failing to take action against Israel.

Al Jazeera's James Bays reports.