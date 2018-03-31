UN fails to condemn Israel's use force on unarmed Palestinians

The US blocked a Security Council statement condemning Israel's use of force against protesters at the Gaza border.

    At Kuwait's request, the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting late on Friday, to issue a statement condemning Israel's use of force against Palestinians protesting in Gaza.

    The US blocked it several times, and the council failed to agree on a joint statement.

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an "independent and transparent investigation" and reaffirmed "the readiness" of the world body to revitalise peace efforts.

    However, Mansour al-Otaibi, Kuwait's ambassador to the UN, issued a statement criticising the Security Council's for failing to take action against Israel.

    Al Jazeera's James Bays reports.

