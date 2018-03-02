Afghanistan: Suicide car bomber hits Kabul

At least four people have been wounded during a suicide bombing in the Afghan capital Kabul close to foreign embassies.

    The explosion took place near a vehicle belonging to foreign workers in eastern Kabul [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
    At least one person has been killed and four others wounded in a suicide bombing in the Afghan capital, Kabul, according to government officials.

    The explosion took place on Friday near a vehicle belonging to foreign workers in the eastern part of the city, Najib Danish, a spokesperson for the interior ministry, said.

    Al Jazeera’s Tony Birtley, reporting from Kabul, said Afghanistan’s interior ministry confirmed the attack was a suicide bombing against “foreign forces”.

    “We understand that to be NATO employees who were travelling in convoy,” Birtley said.

    Local media reports say one person has been killed, and nine others wounded, in the attack, Birtley added.

    There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion.

    The Afghan capital has seen a spate of deadly attacks carried out by the Taliban and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group, whose affiliate in Afghanistan has grown in recent years.

    In January, Taliban claimed responsibility for two separate attacks that killed nearly 130 people.

    The blast comes two days after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani offered to recognise the Taliban as a legitimate political group, as part of a proposed process he said could lead to talks aimed at ending more than 16 years of war. 

    On Thursday, Taliban fighters killed at least six policemen in an attack at a checkpoint in southern Afghanistan, officials said.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

