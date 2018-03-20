Evicted English football club fights to keep its name

While 125-year old English football club Dulwich Hamlet should be enjoying a successful season on the pitch, instead they are trying to stop their identity being removed.

The club's property developer owners kicked them out of their historic home last week, then served papers to say they were no longer entitled to use their own name.

It is a warning to other bigger clubs in England and beyond about the intentions of owners.

Al Jazeera's Lee Wellings reports from Dulwich, London.