Evicted English football club fights to keep its name

English football club Dulwich Hamlet have been told to stop using their own name and initials by the owners of their ground.

by

    While 125-year old English football club Dulwich Hamlet should be enjoying a successful season on the pitch, instead they are trying to stop their identity being removed.

    The club's property developer owners kicked them out of their historic home last week, then served papers to say they were no longer entitled to use their own name.

    It is a warning to other bigger clubs in England and beyond about the intentions of owners.

    Al Jazeera's Lee Wellings reports from Dulwich, London.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    Ninety-nine years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.

    Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

    Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

    In the rundown Pedion Areos Park, older men walk slowly by young asylum seekers before agreeing on a price for sex.

    Profile: Osama bin Laden

    Profile: Osama bin Laden

    The story of a most-wanted fugitive and billionaire.