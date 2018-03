Blizzards continue to batter the UK and Europe, causing widespread disruption for a third day. Two separate storms look set to collide - Storm Emma rolling in from the Atlantic and the so-called "Beast from the East" from Siberia.

Authorities have issued another red alert - meaning a risk to life. The death toll is above 40 and the latest is a seven-year-old girl in Cornwall.

Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego reports from London.