Forces from the European Union have been training soldiers in the Central African Republic in an attempt to rebuild the national army.

It's part of an international effort to stabilise the country after years of conflict.

But scepticism remains about how much progress can be achieved, with most of the country still under rebel control.

As part of Al Jazeera's special series on the Central African Republic, Catherine Soi reports from a military training camp in the capital Bangui.