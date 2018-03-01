Ethiopia to join Somaliland, UAE port development venture

Ethiopian government has taken a 19 percent stake in Somaliland's Port of Berbera.

    Dubai's DP World remains the majority stakeholder in Somaliland's Port of Berbera [Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo/Reuters]
    Dubai's DP World remains the majority stakeholder in Somaliland's Port of Berbera [Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo/Reuters]

    Dubai's state-owned DP World said on Thursday the Ethiopian government had taken a 19 percent stake in Somaliland's Port of Berbera.

    The port operator said it would retain a 51 percent stake in the port and that Somaliland would retain 30 percent.

    DP World took a 65 percent stake in the port in 2016 as part of a joint venture with the government of Somaliland under a 30-year concession.

    Financial details were not disclosed but the statement said the Ethiopian government would invest to develop the Berbera Corridor, a road from the border with Ethiopia to Berbera.

    {articleGUID}

    DP World said in 2016 as much as $442m would be invested to develop the port.

    Somaliland's small port exports camels to the Middle East and imports food and other items.

    It also provides some transport links for neighbouring Ethiopia, a landlocked country that has friendly relations with the breakaway region.

    Thursday's deal with Ethiopia comes a week after neighbouring Djibouti ended its contract with DP World to run its Doraleh Container Terminal. The port operator has called the move an illegal seizure.

    SOURCE: Reuters news agency

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Going undercover as a sex worker

    Going undercover as a sex worker

    A photojournalist describes how she posed as a prostitute to follow the trade in human flesh.

    Why Saudi-Israeli normalisation could be dangerous

    Why Saudi-Israeli normalisation could be dangerous

    Apart from being disastrous for Palestine, normalising relations with Israel could get Saudi Arabia in real trouble.

    The Victorian Muslims of Britain

    The Victorian Muslims of Britain

    The stories of the British aristocrats who converted to Islam.