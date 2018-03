Egyptians head to the polls on Monday in a presidential race pitting the incumbent Abdel Fattah el-Sisi against El Ghad party chairperson, Moussa Mostafa Moussa. The vote comes seven years on from the revolution that ended the three-decades-long presidency of Hosni Mubarak.

Al Jazeera’s media review show The Listening Post has been analysing Egyptian news coverage in the run-up to the vote.