Eastern Ghouta refugees: 'We left our history, our memories'

Syrian government forces have regained control of nearly all of Eastern Ghouta. The area had been the last rebel stronghold close to the capital Damascus. The Ministry of Defence of Russia says 6,500 people were evacuated from the southern towns in Eastern Ghouta as part of the evacuation deal and they are now in Idlib. Only the town of Douma has yet to surrender.

Eastern Ghouta has been under the control of the opposition since 2013 - not long after the government besieged the enclave.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from neighbouring Lebanon.