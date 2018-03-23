DREAMers skeptical as Trump 'may veto' bill over DACA

US President Donald Trump has said he considers vetoing a massive $1.3 trillion spending bill passed by Congress to avoid a government shutdown.

In a tweet on Friday, he cited a lack of funding for a wall on the US-Mexico border and protections for the more than 800,000 immigrants brought to the country as children.

Democrats in the US Senate voted to pass the bill in the early hours of Friday, despite earlier promises to seek protections for the immigrants. The government will shut down on Saturday if Trump goes ahead and vetoes the bill.

The immigrants, who were protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme - which Trump ended last September - have "been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill)", Trump, a Republican, said.

Paul Quinonez, an undocumented resident of Washington state and a DACA recipient, told Al Jazeera that "Democrats sold out our community by backing down from the demand to include a fix".

DACA was abandoned by the Democrats. Very unfair to them! Would have been tied to desperately needed Wall. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

Protections for DREAMers - a term used to describe DACA recipients based on never-passed legislation that would have provided permanent protections - have been at the forefront of Democrats' anti-Trump rhetoric.

The Trump administration has been battling with Democrats over these protections since last year. Democrats have repeatedly threatened government shutdowns over protections, only to relent and vote for further spending bills.

The last was a stopgap funding bill passed in February. Since then, bipartisan proposals that would have provided permanent protections for DREAMers have been shot down by Trump.

Quinonez said he did not believe Trump's tweeted concern over immigrants: "If Trump truly cared about a solution, he would push for a permanent solution and wouldn't have killed all bipartisan proposals."

A 'Blue Wave'?

After the US Senate passed the spending bill, Charles Schumer, the head Democrat in the Senate who has repeatedly said protections for DACA recipients is a top priority, heralded portions of it as victories, such as increased funding for childcare subsidies and low-income housing tax credits.

"This spending agreement brings the era of austerity to an unceremonious end and represents one of the most significant investments in the middle class in recent history," Schumer told reporters. "It's really a turning around."

{articleGUID}

Democrats are looking for victories in November midterm elections that could allow them to take control of Congress.

Currently, Republicans control every law-making branch of the US Federal government. However, Democrats have won special elections in traditionally conservative parts of the country that have bolstered their hopes for taking back control of the government.

Still, divides between centrist and progressive arms of the party and a lingering divide of the 2016 primaries that saw Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton defeat socialist challenger Bernie Sanders after a hard-fought campaign could hinder their chances.

Progressives within the party say centrist manoeuvres like passing funding bills without protections for DREAMers will stop a "Blue Wave" - victories for Democrats - in the midterms.

Samuel Ronan, a progressive Democratic candidate for Congress from Ohio, told Al Jazeera that the Democrats' momentum will "crash against a red wall" during midterms because people will be disappointed "with the … ineptitude of the failed Democratic party".

Even if Trump vetoes the bill and pushes for temporary DACA protections, funding for the wall is no-go for immigrant advocates, Quinonez, the DREAMer, said.

"We won't accept temporary patch that harms all other immigrants," he added.