Government leaders from the Democratic Republic of Congo are refusing to attend a conference in Switzerland that's meant to raise money for their country.

Acting Prime Minister Jose Makila says they won't be there next month because, he says, the UN is overreacting about the humanitarian needs on the ground.

President Joesph Kabila still has not gone to a refugee camp in northern Ituri province that he promised to visit.

Al Jazeera's Charlotte Bellis reports.