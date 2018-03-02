Two dead in shooting at Central Michigan University

Police say two people who are not students have been fatally shot in a residence hall at the Central Michigan University (CMU) in the United States.

The school says police believe the Friday morning shooting "started from a domestic situation".

There are unconfirmed reports that the shooter killed one or both of their parents during the attack at CMU.

CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large: https://t.co/AxvPn3N0s0 — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

Police named 19-year-old James Eric Davis Jr as a person of interest in the shooting.

Davis remains at large and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The school is urging students to take shelter. It also says no other injuries have been reported.

The school posted an alert around 9:30am on its Facebook page about shots being fired at Campbell Hall.

An automated phone message from the school also was sent to students.

The shooting occurred on the last day of classes before spring break.

Spate of shootings

The attack at CMU is the latest in a recent spate of school shootings across the US.

On Thursday, 13-year-old Keith Simons reportedly walked out of the toilet at his Ohio middle school with a semi-automatic weapon, intent on committing a mass shooting.

Instead, Simons went back into the toilet and committed suicide, police said.

A shooting at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14 killed 17, mostly students. The massacre prompted a renewed debate on gun control regulations in the US.

President Donald Trump, a member of the Republican party that is typically against gun control measures, turned heads on Thursday by ridiculing legislators for their lack of action on mass shootings.

Trump suggested he will confront the NRA, the nation's largest firearms lobby.

"We have to stop this nonsense," the president said.