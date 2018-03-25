Cricket Australia launch ball-tampering investigation

Steve Smith and David Warner have been removed as captain and vice-captain of the Australian team for the remainder of the Test against South Africa following the stunning ball-tampering revelations that have plunged the Test team into crisis.

Smith and Warner, however, will still take the field for the last two days of the Test in Cape Town with wicketkeeper Tim Paine taking over captaincy.

Former players and pundits have demanded Smith give up the captaincy for "blatant cheating" in the wake of the revelations during the third Test.

Smith has said he was "embarrassed" by the scandal but had no intention of stepping down as skipper.

Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft, the most junior member in the side at 25, was tasked with implementing the plan and was duly caught on camera using the tape.

He has been charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which could lead to a one-match ban and a 100 percent fine of his match fee.

Can we talk about this? pic.twitter.com/cmpRrOArgD — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 24, 2018

The cost to Australia's reputation is immeasurably higher, however, with former players across the globe branding the team cheats and fans castigating the players on social media.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called the incident a "shocking disappointment" and said he had urged CA Chairman David Peever to take prompt and decisive action.

"I have to say that the whole nation which holds those who wear the 'baggy green' up on a pedestal about as high as you can get in Australia, certainly higher than any politician that's for sure, this is a shocking disappointment," he told reporters.

"It's wrong and I look forward to Cricket Australia taking decisive action soon."

WHAT THE ........ HAVE I JUST WOKEN UP TO. Please tell me this is a bad dream. — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 24, 2018

Disappointing and disgraceful........ a shocking day for the baggy green — CraigMcDermott (@c_mcdermott328) March 24, 2018

Smith, who has led the team since 2015 and is their best batsman, confessed to reporters in Cape Town on Saturday that the ball-tampering had been orchestrated by himself and senior players.

"I can't believe the senior players have made a decision to do that," he told Australian television. "It's disgraceful and it's not accepted by anyone."

The Australian Sports Commission said it condemned "cheating" of any form in sport and asked for Smith "to be stood down" while CA completes an investigation.